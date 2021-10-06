Food services with the St. Maries School District have once again provided meals for students during school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program had its first run in March 2020 after COVID-19 concerns first closed down the St. Maries School District for most of the spring semester. The program was a success according to Food Service Director Cheri Chaffey, and this year looks to be no different.
Chaffey said the district has been making 700 meals a day which has been provided to 350 students in the district. The district provides breakfast and lunch for students each day.
There have been some changes this year. Last year the district was able to provide meals to students outside of the district but due to federal guideline changes for school meal programs, Chaffey said they can only provide meals to St. Maries School District students.
She said the meals have provided some relief for families who may be struggling due to illness or having a work schedule that does not align with having children out of schools during the day.
“Some of the families I have spoken with have illness in their family and having the meals either delivered on buses, or picked up have made it easier for them to take care of their children while they are all recovering,” she said. “We have meals available at specific locations which has allowed more students to have access to a breakfast and a lunch every day.”
Staffing issues had an affect on schools closing in the district and the food service department has not been exempt from those struggles. Chaffey said staff has been short handed but having distance learning has created a chance for recovery despite the demand for student grab-and-go meals.
“We have had illness in our department so we were working short staffed before we switched to distance learning,” Chaffey said. “Distance learning has given the food service staff time to get better so that we have enough staff to serve meals when students are back in the buildings.”
“All of the staff miss seeing the students, it’s what makes our jobs worthwhile, but those of us who work in the grab and go lines enjoy seeing the students as they pick-up meals,” she added.
The staff in food service have also struggled with on-going food shortages that have been caused by the pandemic, according to Chaffey.
“We have struggles daily with food shortages,” she said. “We have several food items we are not able to get right now or that go in and out of availability and have had to find substitutions.”
“We have not received an order yet this year that has not had a shortage in it. We also have not had a delivery arrive on time yet this year due to the driver shortage,” Chaffey added.
The meals are being served from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday at the Heyburn Elementary bus lane and at the UpRiver Elementary School.
Tuesdays and Thursdays the food service will also deliver meals around the district via bus routes including stops at Parkline, Meadowhurst Road, the St. Joe River Road, Emida and more.
For more information on additional stops and what time they deliver, contact the district food service at 208-245-1309.
