A former U.S. Ambassador will deliver the keynote at the University of Idaho Borah Symposium Oct. 7-9.
The Borah Symposium features a series of public lectures on climate and conflict. The symposium has been held annually since 1948 and is dedicated to exploring new ideas for overcoming obstacles to world peace.
Former ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power served as a senior adviser and special assistant to President Barack Obama. In her role as ambassador, she worked to handle issues including reform, women’s and LGBT rights, human trafficking and religious freedom. She won the Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for her first book, “A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide.”
The symposium begins with Ms. Power’s address Monday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Bruce M. Pitman Center’s International Ballroom. There will also be a lecture Oct.7 at 4 p.m. by Sherri Goodman, as well as Oct. 8 at 12:30 and 7 p.m. by Captain Shaun C. McAndrew and Ertharin Cousin, respectively. For more information, visit the event’s web page at www.uidaho.edu/borah.
