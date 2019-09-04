Election season in Benewah and surrounding counties is here.
Incumbents have already started filing for re-election with few newcomers being reported as turning in declarations at the time of this report.
In the St. Maries School District three zones are up for election.
Zone four, occupied by Sandy Kennelly, is up election and Mrs. Kennelly reported that she will again be running for the office.
“I am going to seek re-election to the St. Maries school board,” Mrs. Kennelly said. “I have enjoyed serving and feel my knowledge and experience are an asset to the board. I would like to continue giving back to and serving our community, and I know in my heart that I can do a good job.”
Zone three, occupied by Mark Reynolds, is also on the ballot this year. Mr. Reynolds said that he will be running for office again.
Jody Terrell has been appointed to Zone five which was previously vacant and will run for reelection.
The Plummer Worley Joint School District #44 has four zones up for reelection this year. Zone four is currently vacant.
Zone two, occupied by Tami Gauthier, is currently up for election.
Zone five, occupied by Chris Smith, is also on the ballot.
Zone six, occupied by Marlow Thompson, will be up for election this year as well.
The Plummer Worley School District said that neither the incumbents or any newcomers have yet to file for election at the time of this report.
Kootenai Joint School District #274 has two zones up for election.
Zone two, occupied by Amanda Reinhardt, will be up for election.
Zone three, occupied by Ralph Kahn, will also be up for election.
The Kootenai School District reported that none of the incumbents have filed for reelection. They have yet to receive any declarations for candidacy.
The city of St. Maries has three city council seats up for election this year.
City council seat filled by Ed Spooner will be up for reelection.
Another city council seat, filled by Randall Saunders, is up for election.
Laci Hanson’s city council position will also be on the ballot.
As of the time of this report, the St. Maries city clerk said that none of the incumbents have filed for candidacy and that they have not received paperwork from any newcomers.
City of Plummer residents will elect two city council positions and the city’s current mayor’s term is up this year.
The city’s current mayor, Bill Weems, has filed for reelection according to the city of Plummer. The city clerk also said that paperwork to declare candidacy for the mayor seat has not been filed by any non-incumbents.
The two city council positions, occupied by Julie Miller and Tim Clark, are up for election and the two incumbents have been reported to have picked up the paperwork to file for candidacy. As of the time of this report, the Plummer city clerk said the city has not yet received the paperwork from the incumbents or any newcomers.
Residents of the city of Worley will also elect two city council members and a mayor.
Charlene Waddell, the city’s current mayor, is running according to the Worley city clerk. No other city residents have yet filed for candidacy.
City Council member Karen Babbitt was reported to have picked up paperwork but the Worley city clerk said that Mrs. Babbitt had not yet turned in her declaration.
Robert Weinclaw, another city council member, will run according the the Worley city clerk.
The city of Tensed will elect a new mayor as well as three city council positions.
The city’s mayor, Joseph Putnam, resigned on Aug. 24 due to outcry from residents of Tensed after Mr. Putnam was charged with battery on July 13.
At the time of this report, a city council member has not been appointed to the mayor position. The city will be electing a new mayor this year either way though the city clerk reported that no one has yet declared candidacy.
Harley Hanson’s city council position will be up for election, she has been reported by the city as not interested in rerunning for office.
Council member Christian Brown’s position is up for election. The city clerk of Tensed reported that Mr. Brown had picked up the paperwork but has not declared candidacy.
Kayla Vessey’s council member position will be up for election this year as well. She has been reported as not interested in rerunning for office.
The city clerk of Tensed has reported that no other residents of the city have shown interest in declaring candidacy for these current positions at the time of this report.
Lastly the city of Harrison will be electing a new mayor as well as three city council positions. Harrison, like the city of Tensed, had their mayor resign in the last month.
Council member ,Jordan Hall, has been appointed as the current mayor of the city.
Mr. Hall’s council member position is currently vacant and up for election.
Russell Riberich’s council position is also up for election.
Another council member position, occupied by Nick John, will also be up for election.
At the time of this report the city of Harrison’s city clerk said that two residents have file for candidacy but they could not release information on who those individuals are to the public at this time.
When asked why, the Kootenai County Elections office said that the city of Harrison may be withholding that info because the signatures on the declarations have not been verified by the county at the time of this report.
Many of the incumbents rerunning for positions in their respective cities and school districts could not be reached for comment.
Local school districts and cities have been accepting Declarations of Candidacy since Aug 26, the deadline for filing paperwork to run for office is Sept. 6.
