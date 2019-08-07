Gas guzzlers or grass burners? Which is faster?
Motorcycles will compete against horses in timed events to see which is faster at the St. Maries Rotary Club’s Gas vs. Grass event Aug. 17. The event takes place during the Benewah County Fair at the arena.
Typically, the St. Maries Rotary Club hosted the family fun day in its place, but wanted to try something new this year.
“We wanted to try something different,” Pam Shawver said. “We want to do something that will help the fair grow.”
There is sure to be some exciting competition. Horse enthusiasts will swear four legs are faster than two tires and motorcycle riders will claim they’re able to smoke the competition.
“It gives siblings, boyfriends and girlfriends, husbands and wives, friends a chance to compete against each other,” Mrs. Shawver said.
Horses and bikes will compete in four different events: an obstacle course, polo turn, figure 8 and key hole. Polo turn, figure 8 and key hole are traditional O-Mok-See events for horse back riders. Of course, motorcycle riders don’t have a 1,200-pound animal to control.
There will be food, a beer garden for those 21 and older and high-energy excitement, Mrs. Shawver said. Tickets to watch are only $10.
“They’ve done races like these up in Coeur d’Alene and Sandpoint but we are planning to make ours different and it should be a good time,” Mrs. Shawver said. “We want it to be a family event that everyone can enjoy.”
The event is slated to start at 1 p.m.
