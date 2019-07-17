Hughes Ace Hardware earns honor

There are some 4,500 Ace hardware stores in the United States and for the seventh consecutive year, Hughes Ace Hardware is rated among the best.
The St. Maries store, which is owned by John and Liz Hughes, received word last week that it had earned the honor once again. The notification came in the form of a letter from the company CEO.
“Ace has more than 4,480 stores in the United States, but only a small number have accomplished what you and your team have delivered,” John Venhuizen, Ace CEO wrote. “You truly are in an absolutely elite group of exceptional Ace retailers.”
