Longtime resident James Cunningham is running for sheriff to improve transparency and oversight.
The former Buell truck mechanic and owner of Jay’s Towing said he is tired of the way the sheriff’s office operates.
“I don’t like the way things are being done,” he said. “I believe the officers should be honest and fair.”
Mr. Cunningham said the lawsuits and the number of candidates running for sheriff are indicative of there being a problem.
“You can tell by how many people are running for sheriff all at the same time. That tells you that something is wrong,” Mr. Cunningham said. “People don’t like the way things are going and people need to change it.”
He accused the sheriff’s office of lacking transparency in how they handle litigation.
“They like to bury stuff,” he said. “If someone puts a lawsuit on the county they just want to bury it. And that is taxpayer money. They offered settlements on a couple of them--trying to hush it up before the election I think, but who knows what the reason is.”
Mr. Cunningham said that if things were being done properly there would not be lawsuits.
“I feel like if law enforcement is doing their job then there won’t be any lawsuits,” Mr. Cunningham said.
He said officers receive the appropriate training but some push the boundaries of their authority.
“I think they are getting the training they need. It is just some of them push the boundaries,” he said.
Part of Mr. Cunningham’s solution would be to increase his own presence during times of peak activity.
“I would be more hands-on. Be on nights and weekends when most of this stuff is really going on. That is when we need the most law enforcement out,” he said.
He said he wants to make sure officers treat people appropriately and conduct proper searches.
“Maybe they said they had probable cause when really they should have had a search warrant,” he said.
“They need to treat people honest and fair I think that is the most important."
Mr. Cunningham said he would make up for his lack of law enforcement experience by bringing on a good undersheriff and hitting the books.
“I don’t have a law enforcement background but you can find anything you need to know in books and on the internet you need to know for every case,” he said.
He said officers who do their job properly will have his support when they need it.
“If the officer is in the right I will stand behind him 100 percent but if he is in the wrong I will let him know,” Mr. Cunningham said. “If you show them what their boundaries are. I think if you set clear boundaries they will respond.
Mr. Cunningham said he would continue to own his towing business but that being sheriff would come first. And that he would not use his business for the sheriff’s office.
“I took myself off of the rotation almost two years ago. I don’t want to have a conflict of interest,” he said. “I wouldn’t be running if I couldn’t do a good job and dedicate the time I need to do a good job. Sheriff will come first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.