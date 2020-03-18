Supply shortages of paper, sanitary and canned goods at retailers are expected to continue.
Stores are experiencing more demand than they can supply as people panic buy in response to the coronavirus.
Toilet paper is in especially short supply as distributors struggle to fill the demand nationwide.
Archie’s IGA, Fernwood Mercantile, Harvest Foods and the Paperhouse, which supplies schools and businesses, are all experiencing shortages on toilet paper and similar products.
“The biggest issue is the load on our distributors. They are handling about 200 percent more than what they are geared up to do,” owner of Archie’s IGA Brian McGregor said.
Shortages began suddenly last week.
“We had 110 cases [of toilet paper] on Friday morning, and it was gone by 3:30 p.m.” Harvest Foods Assistant Manager Roger Nelson said.
Stores were restocked Monday night, but not to the level operators had hoped.
“We did not get a whole lot of stuff. We are going to be short on a lot of items for a while. Distributors are doing the best they can,” Mr. Nelson said.
“Like the other stores we are still short. I think we got eight cases of toilet paper and that is it.” Fernwood Mercantile owner Kelley Beauchman said. “We are limiting one to a customer.”
Harvest Foods and IGA placed purchase limits as well.
Distributors are also limiting what stores can order as they try to catch up with demand.
“They [distributors] set something up so we can only order five cases of one item…and we still did not get that,” Mrs. Beauchman said.
“We got about half of our order,” Mr. McGregor said.
According to Mr. McGregor other items being bought up include flour, canned goods and ramen.
“Basically items that you are able to hold for a while,” Mr. McGregor said.
“The biggest thing is that people use common sense and just buy what you really need and not be excessive,” Mr. McGregor said.
In addition to trying to maintain stock levels stores are making extra efforts to sanitize and provide shoppers and employees with hand sanitizer or hand wipes.
Archie’s IGA is also offering a grocery pick up option for shoppers who do not want to enter the store at no additional charge and is willing to deliver groceries to anyone who is quarantined.
