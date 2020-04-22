$15 million project eyed for dangerous stretch of State 3

A dangerous stretch of highway is scheduled for a major upgrade following action last week by the Idaho Transportation Board.
Plans call for widening 2.5 miles of State 3 north of St. Maries. The roadway that will be widened starts at the turnoff to the St. Maries Gun Club to the base of the Peterson Hill climb.
“This is great news,” County Commissioner Jack Buell said. “We’ve worked on getting funding for this project for a long time. There’s been a lot of accidents on that road and this project will do a lot to improve safety.”
The vote last week provided $1.5 million to engineer, design and finalize costs of the project. Preliminary estimates put construction cost at $15 million. Barring problems, construction could start next year.
“This has always been identified as a project that needed to be done,” Megan Sausser of the transportation department said. “We need the engineering to finish flushing out what the construction costs will be and then we have to determine if it is within the budget.”
The state has long eyed improvement on the dangerous stretch of highway. Many years ago, there was a proposal to build a bridge over the St. Joe River near Mission Point to avoid the highway altogether. Costs killed that idea.
In 2006, the highway department had plans to widen the highway but that plan was scrapped because lack of budget and impact on wetlands and Coeur d’Alene tribal lands.
The proposed project will have less impact through the use of blocks to widen the roadway.
Information provided to the transportation board stipulated that “The proposed solution for the SH 3 Levee is to design and construct the existing levee using lightweight GeoFoam blocks to widen the existing roadway. The solution is contained within the existing prism with no impacts to the wetlands area or tribal lands.”
Ms. Sausser said a continual effort by locals to get the highway improved prompted last week’s decision to proceed. She said local residents met with the transportation board last year to urge action.
“That and the fact that Jack Buell has been pretty vocal about his desire to see his improvement done,” she said were reasons the board acted.
Mr. Buell said he is grateful to the highway board for making the State 3 project a priority.
“Most recently I have been working with Jim Thompson, our north Idaho representative on the transportation board, and he has been very helpful,” Mr. Buell said. “This really is a dangerous stretch of road. This project will save lives.”
The transportation department reports there were 40 crashes on the 2.5-mile segment of highway between June 2014 and November 2018. Several cross-country truckers have wrecked on the road because it is so narrow.
Typically a trucker, not accustomed to such a narrow highway, will meet oncoming traffic and move too far to the right, dropping wheels on the trailer off the highway. The trailer then pulls the truck off the highway.
The most recent such accident happened Feb. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.