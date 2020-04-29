The state of Idaho launched Idaho Codes, an online computer science course to teach junior high and high school students statewide how to build websites and develop apps, last week.
Idaho students in grades 7-12 can access Coding Foundations, a course that offers 120 hours of self-paced curriculum that teaches them how to code in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. No prior coding experience is required.
The course typically costs $200, but thanks to donations from the Åcahand Foundation and St. Luke’s Health System in partnership with the STEM Action Center, the first 1,200 students to register will get fees waived.
Access Idahocodes.org for more information.
