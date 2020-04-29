BCH fills top job

Benewah Community Hospital has a new chief executive officer.
The hospital has been without a CEO since March when the previous executive left for personal reasons.
Often the search for a CEO can take many months and cost thousands of dollars. Fortunately for BCH, the executive they were looking for was already here.
Valley Vista Care CEO Chuck Lloyd will now serve as CEO of both Valley Vista and Benewah Community Hospital.
“He was one of the best interviews we have ever had,” BCH Board Vice Chairman Carol Humphrey said. “If anyone can do it he can.”
Ms. Humphrey said that the board is confident Mr. Lloyd will be able to serve as CEO for both entities.
“He has proven himself at Valley Vista and I confident that he will prove himself here,” she said.
President of the Valley Vista board, Claudia Spooner, echoed that sentiment and said their board had no reservations about the arrangement.
“We are behind him 100 percent,” she said. “This is a small community and we need to work together.”
While Mr. Lloyd will serve as CEO for both entities, VVC and BCH will remain separate.
The board presidents and Mr. Lloyd agreed that having the same will be a benefit to their relationship.
“We have a great opportunity to improve healthcare for our community at both organizations,” Mr. Lloyd said.
Mr. Lloyd has previously worked as a chief financial officer, chief operations officer and healthcare administrator. He has also overseen operations at multiple healthcare facilities simultaneously.
According to Mr. Lloyd it is not uncommon for healthcare facilities, particular in rural settings, to have shared executives.
“We are thinking outside the box which is what small communities need to do,” he said. “I think this is in the best interest of VVC, BCH and the community.”
Mr. Lloyd signed a one year contract with BCH. He has another two years under his contract with VVC.
