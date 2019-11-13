Plans to develop housing in Ragan’s Addition are still under way.
Longtime contractor, Troy Lozano who purchased 21 lots in Ragan’s Addition, said that he and the city of St. Maries have been communicating on ways to make the project come to fruition. Mr. Lozano plans to build single family homes on those 21 lots.
Mr. Lozano said that he recently met with Mayor Tom Carver and Mark Reynolds to discuss the steps required to start the building process.
“There is a process that we will have to go through,” Mr. Lozano said. “The city has been really great, they are making it as painless as possible.”
He said that the city has expedited some of the processes to get the project underway. Mr. Lozano said that all parties are eager to get the project underway.
“They (the city) has been very transparent,” Mr. Lozano said. “Mark Reynolds has been really good to work with and Mayor Tom has been very quick and responsive to any questions. Everyone that I have gotten feed back from in the community has been very receptive.”
Mr. Lozano said that working with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is the next step he knows of at this time.
He said that he and the city need to look at the infrastructure serving the area that they want to build the homes on, and to see if the way St. Maries’ current water and sewer structure can handle their plans.
Mr. Lozano said that more information on the project will come in the next few months, and as of right now he can’t disclose details on the steps he and the city need to take in an effort to not spread misinformation. He said he hopes to still start the project in spring 2020, but he said he couldn’t confirm a start date at this time.
“Right now it’s too early to tell, I do have an engineer looking at the project and contacting the appropriate parties for the work,” Mr. Lozano said.
He also mentioned that he has gotten plenty of positive feed back from residents and business owners in St. Maries. Mr. Lozano said that many of the people he has talked to have said that housing is a definite need.
“The talks with city officials and the community have been extremely positive,” Mr. Lozano said. “There has been a lot of engagement.”
He said that despite the majority of positive feedback that he wants to make sure that he and his crew are mindful of community members when starting on the project .
“We are coming in to enhance the community and not push any sort of agenda,” Mr. Lozano said.
Mr. Lozano said that he will work with Julian Construction, a longtime local contractor, to build the homes in Ragan’s Addition.
Mr. Lozano and his wife Aubree own a construction firm in Bellingham Washington. The firm has been involved with the construction of commercial, schools and government buildings in the state of Washington.
He said the couple would like to relocate their family to the area soon.
“We had some close friends from this area that were trying to get us to come out,” Mr. Lozano said. “We love the area, and we see an opportunity to make a positive impact.”
Mr. Lozano recently launched a website, greystonehill.com, as an outlet to get community feedback and suggestions.
