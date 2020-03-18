George Torpey is in it for the long haul.
What started as a side gig plowing snow for his fellow community members has slowly turned into full time work for the Plummer resident. Mr. Torpey is the current owner of a hauling and towing business called Rez Cleanup.
Mr. Torpey said that he started out around four years ago with just a snow plow and his truck. He said that over time he has upgraded his equipment and now he is able to do more services.
He said that he enjoys working for himself and he feels that he is able to provide a needed service for his community.
“I started because I needed something to do during the off season since I work construction in the summer,” Mr. Torpey said. “I started to get interest from the community and that’s how Rez Cleanup came to be.”
He said that he started hauling yard debris and he would do work site cleanup. Soon he got a trailer and started hauling larger items off people’s property.
“I was getting more and more interest and I needed to diversify,” Mr. Torpey said. “I added to my services and now I can move larger things around like dead vehicles and RVs.”
Currently Mr. Torpey offers roadside assistance, vehicle hauling and the removal of unwanted vehicles, light demolition and debris removal, land and site preparation and RV towing.
He provides his services to residents in Benewah, Kootenai, and Latah Counties.
Mr. Torpey said that he is still establishing his name and that he hopes that he can build trust with his community.
“It’s a starting business and I feel that people will understand that its just coming to fruition,” Mr. Torpey said. “I take my work as a community service thing.”
Mr. Torpey is now taking appointments for his services and can be reached by calling 208-582-2517 or by email at torpey64@gmail.com.
