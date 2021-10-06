It was last year that Dorene Cambra was diagnosed with breast cancer, and her community in Worley is still finding ways to support her.
The Worley Community Church is hosting a benefit Oct. 10 to help Dorene and her husband, Don, deal with the medical expenses from Dorene’s cancer treatments. The event will include dinner, dessert, a silent auction and a raffle.
“The Cambras are so well-known in the community, and they’ve done so much good work and have for so long,” said Bonnie Voves, who is organizing the event.
Dorene’s cancer reached Stage 2 but is now in remission. Her treatment required chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, and the benefit will help offset costs that insurance didn’t cover.
“It’s overwhelming, this love and support,” she said. “We’ve been part of this church and community for 32 years, and something like this is very humbling. I feel very loved.”
The raffle items are a homemade quilt, a night’s stay at the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort and a .270 Kimber rifle with accessories. The auction items are mostly gift baskets, ranging from a candle set to a car-wash kit to a pack of snacks and DVDs for a movie night.
Raffle tickets will be available from now until November 14, when they will be drawn at the church’s Harvest Festival, and can be bought by contacting Harry or Bonnie Voves at (208) 765-8722.
The benefit will begin at 5 p.m. October 10 at Worley Community Church, with a minimum donation of $5 to get in the door.
