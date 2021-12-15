Concerns about safety for students prompted a discussion about closing 13th Street, between Washington and Jefferson, at the St. Maries City Council Monday night (Dec. 13). No action was taken.
St. Maries Middle School Principal Brett Murdock appeared before the council to start a conversation about what options are available to improve safety.
Murdock said students routinely cross the street in that block to access recess area. He said during the first snow he witnessed vehicles having to run into things to stop slding.
“Essentially, we are asking kids to dodge cars,” Murdock said, “and I would like that to change in some way.”
Murdock said he understands any decision may not be popular with everyone, but he is in the business of keeping children safe.
“Plan A would be to block it off completely,” he said. “Plan B is to have permission to close it during school hours in inclement weather so we can make that road safer.”
Murdock said he already is planning to work with parents and bus drivers on drop-off and pick-up zones, but wanted to bring his thoughts about closing the street in some form to the council.
“It doesn’t seem to be a high traffic road to me, but you might know differently,” he said.
Council agreed there may not be an easy solution to the problem, but agreed to give the proposals some thought and do some legwork.
It was mentioned that the block above the one Murdock was concerned, Lincoln to Washington, is actually steeper and it could be challenging for cars to be able to stop and turn. Another concern was access for logging trucks and lowboys to job sites in the Mutch Creek area.
• • •
The council voted unanimously to no longer be responsible for repair and maintenance on the county’s wastewater collection system.
Mayor Tom Carver presented the council with a letter, which will be sent to the county, following a workshop earlier this month on the sewer system the entities share.
A portion of the letter, which is addressed to Commissioner Phil Lampert, states:
“Following our workshop of December 3, 2021, the St. Maries City Council has decided to discontinue repair and maintenance work on the county’s wastewater collection system located out of the city boundaries, effective January 1, 2022. As you know, the city has been subsidizing repair work on your collection system for quite some time, and we are no longer in a position to afford to do so. We will, however, continue to honor our interagency agreement for wastewater treatment services and treat all wastewater delivered to our system from the county. Hopefully we will continue to work forward towards a more equitable agreement for doing so in the future.”
At a meeting Nov. 17, Mayor Carver presented documents from fiscal years 2008 through 2021 that report a total net loss of over half a million dollars. Carver has said he considers those balance reports as bills, and asked the county to pay them.
Over the past several years, the city has not followed up on those reports and asked them to be paid, and Carver has admitted the city was at fault for not pursuing those funds.
That half-million-dollar figure does not match the county’s analysis of the reports the city provided. At a Dec. 1 meeting, Alena Andersen with the county auditor’s office said the total didn’t line up with the individual figures in the city’s report.
“I compared the detailed ledger to the hours and expenses, and the only numbers that matched were revenue from 2010,” she said previously. “Nothing else matches from spreadsheet to spreadsheet.”
The county found that ledgers from the city showed a budget surplus of about $197,000, a difference of $776,818.13 from the city’s total. Carver said some operation costs might not have been factored in, but the county did not have access to those numbers.
Even before determining the city’s numbers don’t add up, the commissioners had not agreed to pay the balance the mayor requested. Nothing in an agreement dating back to the 1987 contract requires the county to pay the balance of the sewer system, the format of the reports have not been consistent with other bills for the county, and the city did not follow up and ask for payment. Lampert has said previously the bill Mayor Carver presented cannot be paid.
• • •
The council approved a contract for a franchise agreement with Fatbeam for a fiber optic communication system following a public hearing. There were no written comments.
• • •
A pay request for Walter Steed in regards to the Cormana Building was approved for $1,530. The city received a $225,000 grant to redo the roof on the building, heating and cooling, and painting and has yet to find a contractor. The first time the city sought bids prices were over budget. The second time the city had no one interested in the project.
“We’re kind of in limbo,” Councilman Ed Spooner said.
Mayor Carver said if the city does not spend 80 percent of the grant by March, then the grant funds will be lost.
“It’s looking like we might not make that,” he said.
Another concern is the increasing prices of steel. Mayor Carver said the type of roof in the plans require contractors to have a special license. He said he would talk with the architect to see if that is actually what the city needs.
• • •
Two work orders for HMH Engineering were approved. Both were for water and wastewater capacity analysis. The first is for Troy Lozano for a project at 140 N. 7th Street. The second is for Chad Brown for a project on the northside of Jefferson Avenue, between 1st and 2nd Street. Both plans hope to add more housing options for St. Maries.
• • •
The city approved a contract for the state to provide building plan review and building inspection services. The fees will remain the same and there is no increase to residents. Saunders had concerns about a provision in the contract in case funds generated by a project are insufficient to cover the state’s costs of plan review or inspection. Under the agreement, the city would pay the state $100 per hour. That additional cost would not be passed onto the customer and would come out of city funds. Dunham said it was a situation that could happen, but is not frequent. She said the city could either pay the overage costs to the state or someone else.
• • •
City Police Chief Scott Castles presented several images of properties around the city, which residents have cleaned up. He showed before and after pictures to the council, but did not share names or addresses. Chief Castles said most people are willing to take care of the issues. He added he would be doing a presentation for new teachers on drugs and narcotics as well as sitting in at safety meetings at the local schools. He will also be visiting the Headstart program in St. Maries. It is an outreach effort he has done in past years so children have a positive interaction with law enforcement.
In a related matter, the city will be updating and reviewing its own drug and alcohol policy for employees.
