The St. Maries community needs more residents to provide foster care for local children in need.
Child Welfare Supervisor Cheryl Mahoney said there are a lot of children in the area who need foster care, but there is only one general foster parent in the area.
“Not having enough foster families in the area has always been an issue,” Mrs. Mahoney said.
A general foster parent is some one who can take in any child and isn’t a relative to the child that needs a home.
“We do have a lot people who foster children that are their relatives,” Mrs. Mahoney said. “Grandmas and grandpas or other family members tend to take in children in their immediate family. Sometimes that’s not possible for a child if they don’t have any relatives in the area who can take them in.”
Mrs. Mahoney said that if there are no candidates to take a child in, then that child may need to be sent to a foster home in a different county. She said the lack of foster parent candidates may be due to misconceptions.
She said that one misconception is that people may not know that the Department of Health and Welfare’s main goal in the foster program is to reunite children with their birth parents. Mrs. Mahoney said if a child has to move out of the area to receive a foster home, it creates another barrier to the reunification process.
“It is court ordered that the end goal of the foster care is for the child and their birth parents to reunify,” Mrs. Mahoney said. “It’s always first and foremost that we get kids back with their families.”
She said that the family comes up with solutions to reach reunification, even if that means therapy for both parties or rehab for parents that struggle with substance abuse.
She said that the community needs foster parents who can commit, and she said she believes the city of St. Maries has plenty of people who would be eligible to be foster parents.
“What I love about rural communities is that everyone comes together,” Mrs. Mahoney said. “There are good people here.”
Recruiter for Fostering Idaho, Dani Swanson, said that she thinks that another root cause of the lack of foster parents in the area may be because people may not know there is a problem at all.
“There are a lot of kind people out there,” Mrs. Swanson said. “I just don’t think they know there is a need.”
Local foster parent Judi Schaum said that she would like to retire from foster care and wishes there were more foster parents in the area. She stated that there are a lot of children who need good homes.
“Being a foster parent is very rewarding, the kids come in craving love,” Mrs. Schaum said. “You have to be someone who loves kids, you got to have a lot of love in your heart.”
She said that there are some challenges to foster care that are especially dependent on age group.
“I’ve taken in children anywhere from newborns all the way up to 18 year olds, of course teenagers tend to be harder,” Mrs. Schaum said. “It’s important to spend time with the kids, even something as simple as giving them new clothes to go to school in will boost their confidence and make them feel good.”
She said that she has been a foster parent for more than 25 years and has adopted five children in that time too. She said that she has had many different kinds of experiences, and that in those years shes seen a lot of success come out of the kids and sometimes the parents.
“It’s really nice to see when a parent turns their life around,” Mrs. Schaum said.
Mrs. Schaum said though there isn’t much in pay, it’s worth it for the kids.
Mrs. Swanson said that there is some reimbursement based on the age group. The pay is enough to help foster parents buy clothes and other supplies to care for the children, though she said you don’t get paid a wage like a full time job would.
According to the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children website, foster parents in Idaho that house children from birth to five years old are paid $395 monthly. Parents that foster children 6 to 12 years old currently get paid $439 monthly and parents that foster children 13 and older are paid $584 monthly.
Mrs. Swanson also said that children that are under the care of a foster parent are put on state covered medicaid.
Mrs. Swanson added that the Idaho Department of Welfare website is the best resource for potential foster parents. She said that residents who want to be a foster parent should read through the steps to take in order to get certified and to do their research before they apply.
Mrs. Mahoney said that a meeting will be planned to take place in St. Maries in the next few months with hopes that residents who have an interest in foster parenting will come to ask questions. She said that the meeting will hopefully draw people who want to be a foster parent but don’t know where to start.
She said the first step to find more foster parents is to get the information out there.
“Anyone who is safe and appropriate can be a good foster parent,” Mrs. Mahoney said.
