Support a local senior organization and you just might be a winner.
Loads of firewood, gravel and even is a vacation are up for grabs.
Organizers at the St. Maries senior meal site are selling raffle tickets for $5 each or 6 for $20. The prizes include a Savage .22 rifle, dump-truck loads of firewood, gravel, and a free stay for two at Quinn’s Hot Springs resort in Montana.
Tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the meal site located at the corner of 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support the meal site.
The site serves an average of 47 meals three times a week. Takeout meals are generally ready by 11:30 a.m. and the meal is served in the dining hall at 12 p.m. but the public is invited to come in early and socialize.
Additionally the Benewah County Senior Center is open Monday through Friday for socializing, card games and thrift-store shopping.
Members of the establishment meet Monday mornings and sort donated items for a continuous rummage sale that helps cover the center’s expenses and even make a monthly donation to the local food bank. The rummage sale is open to the public from 12 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
In addition to sales, the center offers a potluck lunch and Bingo the third Thursday of each month beginning at 11:30 a.m. and a weekly cribbage tournament on Fridays at 10 a.m.
The center has between six and twelve regular cribbage players, including Jim Ficca, who started the group three years ago and Ellen Lauer, whom they say is an expert.
“She has a masters in cribbage,” Mr. Ficca said.
Ms. Lauer is a member of the American Cribbage Conquest, a group of of non-profit organizations that host cribbage tournaments across the country.
“I used to travel a lot and make it to quite a few of them,” she said. “I used to get down to three tournaments in Reno each year, but my favorite was one I attended in Montana.”
This year she was unable to participate in very many due to a knee replacement.
“I just made it to a couple tournaments in Spokane this year, but every Monday I play with a group there,” she said. “That group is a little more competitive. I play every Friday in St. Maries just for fun.”
