The city of St. Maries will start work on its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
A workshop is set for 1:30 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, July 18, to begin discussion.
Celia Sibert, city treasurer, said the city must have its budget finalized and ready for approval by the council Aug. 12. The public hearing for the budget will be at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 26.
Items the council will discuss at the workshop Thursday and at subsequent dates include raising property taxes, projects, wages and more. The budget may be on the agenda Monday, July 22, during the council’s second regular meeting for July.
The council is expected to set additional dates to talk about the budget at the workshop Thursday.
In other business, changes may be coming in regards to when a field survey is required. The city’s planning and zoning board reviewed the city’s code on the matter and sent back recommendations to the council.
Currently, the only time a survey is required is when a boundary structure, such as a fence, is put into place. However, it has been suggested a survey should be required in matters of lot line adjustments, street vacations and when construction, improvement or alteration of a building may occur.
Randy Saunders said at the meeting Monday he wasn’t sure about requiring a survey in the matter of street vacations.
“If someone wanted to build they’d have to get one, but if we vacate property and they are just going to use it for a driveway or whatever I don’t see why we should make them get one,” Mr. Saunders said. “I don’t think it’s fair and I don’t see a need to require one for vacations.”
Also discussed was the language used in regard to when a survey is required when putting up a fence. In the proposed ordinance, it is stated a survey would not be required to replace or repair a boundary structure, of similar nature and materials, as long as structure is not moved from existing location.
Mr. Saunders said without a survey there would be no guarantee the original fence was in the right place to start. Mayor Tom Carver said they would not want to require a survey for someone to go replace rotted boards, however. City attorney Mariah Dunham said the language could probably be changed and cleared up.
Mr. Spooner said when the city first required a survey for a building permit for structures years ago it was because people would show up at council meetings complaining that their neighbors built onto their property.
“A lot of the time, whether you require a survey, is a case by case basis,” Mr. Spooner said.
Mr. Saunders agreed. He said he favored fewer restrictions. He said one other thing that needed to be cleared up is who would be making decisions when there are cases that come up.
The council voted to table the matter to allow more time for research and for Ms. Dunham to draw up some new language. A copy of the proposed ordinance may be obtained at city hall.
In other business, a right-of-way easement was approved to allow the county to build a security fence around the St. Maries Airport. A setback variance was also approved for Bruce Sherman. An update from Jesse Herndon, engineer, was tabled as he could not be at the meeting. Finally, an unpaid bill for the LID passed for the downtown project back in 2004 was approved to be put on the taxes. Carlis Hanlan, of Guns and Pawn, owes $1,216.26 in LID payments to the city.
