Your dreams of winning a blue ribbon at the Benewah County Fair might come true.
All you have to do is make note of next week’s entry deadlines. The theme for this year’s county fair is “Fair A Tails Do Come True.”
Whatever project you enjoy there is sure to be a category for it at the fair. From painting to flowers to canning, baking to antlers, livestock to sewing, there is a place to display your interest.
The first thing to make note of is booth set-up, which is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, August 12. 4-H Clubs and community organizations will each have a chance to prepare their space prior to the fair opening to the public Aug. 15 to Aug. 18.
Entry for indoor class exhibits is Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry for indoor exhibits for the Junior Show is the same day from noon to 7 p.m. Finally, all livestock exhibits will be entered Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. All buildings will be closed for judging Aug. 14 as well.
The fair will open to the public Aug. 15. Fair goers can expect to watch 4-H students show pigs, poultry, rabbits, goats, cows, turkeys and more Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. The finale of the Junior Show is the Market Animal Sale, which is Aug. 17, beginning at 9 a.m.
Also taking place on Aug. 17 is the pie judging contest, the St. Maries Rotary Club’s Gas vs. Grass Competition, which is a new addition, and the 4-H youth dance at the barn.
Festivities planned for Aug. 18 include the Kiwanis’ breakfast, a fire safety exhibition in the arena, Cow Patty Bingo and a barbecue cook-off event, which is being organized by the Junior Show committee this year.
This year’s fair board members include Kenny Moore, chairman; Celia Sibert, vice chairman; Nancy Malensky, Heath Moore, Kristi Cooper and Jodi Dundas, secretary, treasurer. The Junior Show and Sale Committee include Mrs. Malensky, chairman; Kenny Moore, vice chair; Nikki Huddleston, secretary; and Brenda Schlepp, treasurer.
A full schedule and detailed article of the fair will be published next week.
