An Idaho entrepreneur will challenge an incumbent for a seat in the U.S. Senate in November.
Nancy Harris, a businesswoman and activist from Boise, announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate. She will challenge incumbent Jim Risch, running on a platform of affordable healthcare, student debt relief, immigration fairness and climate change action. She will run as a Democrat.
Mrs. Harris also said she does not intend to take donations from lobbying organizations, focusing on grassroots fundraising within the state.
“I don’t have rich friends,” she said. “I’m an entrepreneur. I come from a working class background. The amount of money in politics is absurd.”
To kick off her campaign, Mrs. Harris will promised to perform a “leap of faith” in return for campaign contributions. She said that if she receives $15,000 or more in fundraising by Sept. 30, she would perform a tandem base jump from the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.