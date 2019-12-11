Heritage Health welcomes its new therapist Alyssa Robinson to the community.
Ms. Robinson specializes in marriage counseling and helping people who struggle with substance abuse. She received her Masters from Whitworth University in Spokane WA. She got her undergrad education from University of Idaho and North Idaho College.
“I really enjoy making a difference and helping people,” Ms Robinson said. “I like sitting down one-on-one with people, and having hands on help is a lot more effective than helping from a distance.”
Ms. Robinson said Harrison is her hometown and that she is a Kootenai High school Alumni.
Ms Robinson recently moved back to the St. Maries area this year with her husband, Austin and their infant son, Grayson.
