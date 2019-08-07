The Lick Creek Fire, detected on August 2, is about eight miles southwest of Avery and burning on Potlatch-Deltic and Forest Service land.
The fire is approximately 200 acres and is burning predominantly in logging slash and some timber. An area and road closure is being issued. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Approximately 129 personnel are assigned, including two Hotshot crews, two hand crews, one helicopter, four fire engines, three dozers and four water tenders.
For more information, please call 208-245-6220 or visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6491/ for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.