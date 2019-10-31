A fatal accident killed a Deary driver near Clarkia Oct. 27. According to police reports, Bruce E Bogar was driving on State 3 at approximately 4:14 p.m. when he crossed over the center line. His vehicle left the road on the opposite shoulder, traveling nearly 600 feet down an embankment before coming to a stop.
Mr. Bogar was not wearing his seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.