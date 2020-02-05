The seventh Ray of Hope luncheon fundraiser for Benewah County will be March 11 at the St. Maries Eagles Lodge.
All proceeds from the annual event support CASA’s work with children who suffer abuse and neglect. Volunteers who work with CASA represent the children in court and help find them a safe home.
“There is no doubt that this community agrees this is a worthy charity. Over the last six years local residents and businesses have always given generously to this fundraiser,” Dan Hammes, who is helping organize the event, said.
The lunch serves not only as a way to support CASA, but will also provide the opportunity to recognize and honor the volunteers who serve children in Benewah County, Mr. Hammes said.
“We’ve put an emphasis on this year’s event on honoring our volunteers. What these people do is critically important while being extremely challenging,” he said. “We hope to have a great turnout at our luncheon to recognize all they do.”
In addition to collecting donations at the lunch, local businesses and individuals will be contacted for sponsorships.
“We say it every year but this community is unbelievably generous. Because of our tremendous support, especially from our business community, I suspect on a per-capita basis St. Maries does as well as any community in the Panhandle,” Mr. Hammes said.
For more information call 208-245-4538.
