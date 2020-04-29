Two St. Maries High School art students impressed at the 29th annual University of Idaho Art Exhibition.
Sophomore Roy Dennis took second place in a field of 300 competitors with his entry under the theme “Earth: Concepts on Climate.
Senior David Scott was an honorable mention with his mixed media sculpture title “Modern Day Nuckelavee”.
The exhibit can be viewed online at https://delphine860.wixsite.com/uidahohsart2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.