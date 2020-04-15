Democrat Dulce Kersting-Lark is in the race for Idaho House District Seat 5A.
Ms. Kersting-Lark has lived in the Palouse area for nine years and is a graduate of Washington State University.
Ms. Kersting-Lark works as a public historian and has served a number of community organizations in Latah County. She has been a part of the Moscow Central Lions Club, the Moscow Women’s Giving Circle, League of Women Voters, the Gritman Medical Center General Membership Board, and the Idaho Association of Museums.
She said that she has followed the Idaho Legislature’s work over several years, and that she was inspired to run after noticing trends on a local and state level that concerned her.
“Being an informed citizen and thoughtful voter are values that were instilled in me at a young age by my family and my teachers,” Ms. Kersting-Lark said. “While following the Idaho Legislature’s work over the last several years, I have been concerned by a number of trends, including efforts to take away local control on specific issues, moves to undermine the work of educators in public schools, and the power of special interests in the halls of the Capitol.”
She said that she is supportive of the hardworking communities in District 5 and wants to work to keep quality jobs in the area.
“There is no doubt that the citizens of District 5 have a long and proud history of hard work. Our region’s economy was largely built on generations of men and women turning Idaho’s natural bounty into an honest living through industries like agriculture and timber,” Ms. Kersting-Lark said. “I’m committed to supporting businesses like PotlatchDeltic as they produce innovative products and provide quality jobs.”
Ms. Kersting-Lark said that she wants to work toward the reformation of tax exemptions that she says are harmful to the state’s public school system.
“According to the constitution of the state of Idaho, the state legislature is responsible for establishing and maintaining a “general, uniform, and thorough system” of free public schools,” Ms. Kersting-Lark said. “Over time we’ve seen this burden shift from the state to local communities, which must then turn to residents for supplemental levies and bonds.”
“I believe Idaho’s children deserve better than this,” she continued. “We must reform outdated tax exemptions and short-sighted tax cuts to provide adequate state funding for K-12 education. We must also place trust in our teachers, some of the hardest working folks in the district, and support their requests for tools and standards that make sense.”
Ms. Kersting-Lark said that accessible internet needs to be focused on in District 5 as it has become a necessity to modern Idahoans.
“There is also a need for more investment in broadband throughout much of rural Idaho. Now, during this time of isolation and remote work and school, that need is even more evident,” Ms. Kersting-Lark said. “To engage with the 21st century economy, the vast majority of folks need access to a fast, reliable internet connection. I believe the state should increase investments in this critical infrastructure to ensure that all parts of Idaho, not just big cities, have a chance at economic prosperity.”
She said that this will be her first time running for a public office and notes her experiences working closely with her community has prepared her.
Ms. Kersting-Lark is the only candidate for Idaho House Seat 5A that will run as a Democrat. She will face either Republican Brandon Mitchell or Republican Hari Heath in the general election.
