Plummer’s American Legion Post hosted its fellow members from across the state at the 101st Department Convention July 10-14.
The annual event was hosted by John Bloomquist and American Legion Post 69 of Plummer at the Coeur d’Alene Casino. Legionnaires from across Idaho came together to elect officers and set their agendas for the coming year. This year marked the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, which was formed in Paris, France in 1919.
“There were about 150 to 200 people there, varying from day to day,” Legion Member Wesley Cox said. “They also had the Legion Auxiliary, who also met to elect their new president and set their agenda, as well as the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders, who are a motorcycle group who show up to attend veterans’ funerals. It’s a wide, diverse group of people.”
Among the distinguished guests was Brett P. Reistad, the National Commander of the American Legion. A resident of Manassas, Virginia, Mr. Reistad served in the Army during the Vietnam War with the Presidential Salute Battery of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard. He has served as the Legion’s national commander since August 2018.
Dinner for the event, consisting of Kahlua Pig and Almond Chicken, was prepared by Leticia Kinnar, Nancy Katzdorn, Janet Hartsock, Kristine Kinnar and other volunteers from the Legion Auxiliary.
Among the business discussed were its many charitable programs, including its youth baseball program, support for veterans and wounded warriors, and aid for young cancer patients in the state. Legion members also mingled with one another to discuss what each post was doing, and how their post could improve.
“When you’ve been around the Legion as much as I have over the last 25 or 30 years, you have a lot of friends across the state,” Mr. Cox said. “It was a good gathering, and a successful convention.”
Mr. Cox also sent thanks to American Legion Post 25 in St. Maries, who in the spirit of cooperation assisted Post 69 during Plummer Days and at the convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.