A woman pleaded guilty Sept. 26 to charges of reckless driving and attacking a jail deputy in August.
The woman, Cheryl Minello of Texas, pleaded guilty to both charges as part of a deal with the prosecution. She has been released on probation for two years, through a substantial prison time remains suspended in her case should she violate the terms of that probation.
Minello was arrested after a one-vehicle rollover accident left her SUV on its rooftop near Plummer Aug. 25. Residents in Plummer had called the Benewah County Sheriff’s office to complain after the vehicle had raced through the town at high speed. Deputies responded, but found the vehicle already crashed when they arrived. With the help of bystanders, they were able to extract Minello from the driver’s seat.
Minello did not cooperate with deputies and medical personnel, attempting several times to flee the scene. She was arrested and taken to the Benewah County Jail, where she continued to disobey officers. The incident reached a head when she struck a jail deputy during processing, resulting in her being placed in a high-security cell.
Deputies were also perplexed by the contents of the vehicle.
During their search, they found more than $70,000 in cash wrapped in plastic bags, as well as a loaded handgun, maps and directions to a location in Washington. It was not clear why she had such a large amount of cash in the vehicle, but deputies found no indication that the money was illicit.
“We found no indication of anything illegal about the money,” Sheriff Dave Resser said. “She had no active warrants on record.”
After pleading guilty to reckless driving and battery of a correctional officer, Minello was given a suspended sentence of two years – minus time served – and a two-year felony probation term. Should she violate probation, a judge could impose the entirety of the suspended sentence. She was also fined $1,000 and assessed $825.50 in court costs for the battery charge, as well as $142.50 fines and $457.50 costs for reckless driving.
Minello’s property – including the $70,000 in cash – was returned to her upon her release. It is unknown what was done with the handgun; however, convicted felons are generally not permitted to own firearms for any purpose unless authorized by a judge.
