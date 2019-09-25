Campers and vacation-goers will have a new destination in Benewah County next year, thanks to the work of three brothers with local ties.
Construction is nearly complete on Soaring Hawk RV Resort near Plummer after three years of work. A collaboration between brothers Luke, Matt and Mike Kolar, the new campground located off of State 5 is set to open fully in May 2020, providing camping opportunities and event venue options for area residents.
The brothers said they decided to build the park after noticing a lack of RV destinations in the local area. One brother said he struggled with the lack firsthand.
“It probably started with me,” Matt Kolar said. “I’ve got a big fifth-wheel, and when I came up here there was no place to camp, and no place to store them. The gentleman who owned this land passed away, and me and my brothers got together and said, ‘let’s do something here.’”
From their initial purchase of the property, planning and construction has taken the brothers roughly three years so far – longer than any of them expected when they began.
“We had a lot of permits to secure through Benewah County for zoning, DEQ for water, a different department for water rights, sewer, Panhandle Health and a bunch of others,” Luke Kolar said. “It’s been a bigger process than we expected.”
Part of that bigger process, they said, was finding the equipment and labor they needed to prepare the ground. Eventually, the brothers bought their own construction equipment to complete the work.
“A lot of it was we had a big challenge hiring people,” Matt Kolar said. “In the end we just had to buy all the equipment and do it ourselves. We had some contracting help, but for the most part they got so busy that we had to go ahead ourselves.”
Overall, the Kolars said they’ve invested at least $1 million in the project to date.
The result of their labor and investment is a spacious 100-lot RV park, complete with water and sewer hookups, as well as planned WiFI, restroom and shower facilities, and a large event center which can entertain large crowds for a variety of purposes.
“We want to do other kinds of events, whether that be weddings, graduation parties, anniversaries or anything else,” Luke said. “It’s got a big sliding door so you can open it up to the scenery, or close it up so you don’t have the sun shining in your eyes.”
The Kolars said they entertained their first guests late in the summer vacation season, but are eager to open fully once construction is complete. Opening day for the campground is May 31, 2020, and it will remain open through October 31.
The campsite is located four miles east of Plummer on State 5. For more information on the Soaring Hawk RV Resort, call 208-582-3980.
