The St. Maries City Council has yet to decide if it will move forward with terminating its involvement in the operation of the St. Maries Ambulance.
While the county was hoping for a decision Monday night (Dec. 13), councilmen voted 4-2 to table the matter. Laci Hanson and Randall Saunders were the dissenting votes.
The St. Maries Ambulance is owned jointly by the city and county.
In June, both the city and county approved the St. Maries Ambulance act as unit director for the UpRiver Ambulance as a temporary solution to meet certain state guidelines.
The request was made by the county to the city to allow UpRiver Ambulance to continue to operate as it had struggled to find volunteers.
Since then, service from the ambulance shed in UpRiver has ceased and calls have been covered by St. Maries Ambulance.
Last month, on Nov. 22, the city was presented with a proposal from the commissioners for Benewah County to assume complete control of the St. Maries Ambulance.
A draft agreement has been presented for the city to terminate its involvement in the operations as well as transfer the assets of St. Maries Ambulance to the county. The other decision to be made would be in regards to the building that houses the St. Maries Ambulance, which the city owns. The city would need to decide if they would lease, rent, sell or donate the building.
Council members asked for more time to consider the proposal and to get questions answered at their most recent meeting, Dec. 13.
The county believes it would be beneficial for one district to exist that comprises the eastside of the county and some outlying areas through mutual-aid agreements.
“By combining the two, you would have one admin for the whole district,” Commissioner Phil Lampert said.
Commissioner Lampert said since the county has been talking about taking ownership of the ambulance several people in the Fernwood-Emida area have come forward to volunteer.
Councilman Ed Spooner said he wanted to table the matter as the council only just received the asset list.
“The sooner we can get this done the better,” Commissioner Lampert said. “St. Maries is covering UpRiver now. It is taking care of the entire east side.”
Councilman Randall Saunders said the city has no “vested interest in the value” of the assets of St. Maries Ambulance as it is self-sustaining. He said one thing he hears is that people are concerned about their being an ambulance in St. Maries.
Marge Gannon, who is part of the ambulance committee, said classes are ready to start for volunteers in the Fernwood-Emida area. She said Ambulance Director Kristin Compton has 17 people signed up.
One member of the audience commented he thought the transaction seemed rough and that other options had not been considered.
“I think as a long-term goal getting it turned over to the county could be a good thing but I don’t want to do it too fast.”
Councilman Steve Dorendorf asked why volunteers were coming forward now in the Fernwood-Emida area when a lack of volunteers created the problem in the first place. Hanson said there was “certain reason no one was coming forward to volunteer” and now that is no longer an issue.
“What do we need more time for?” Hanson asked. “What questions do you have? I feel like, yes this is a big deal, but that we also agreed to do this.”
Dorendorf said he has not “followed it enough” and said he does not understand all that is going on. He said if anyone had anything to say they should say it and “be open and honest.”
Mariah Dunham, city attorney, said the council would not be voting to terminate its interest if they decided to move forward. The next step would be to hold a public hearing to gather input from residents.
“You cannot approve it tonight,” she said. “You can either table it or set a public hearing.”
Ryan said he was in favor of tabling to give the council more time. City council will meet again in January.
Mayor Tom Carver asked if they would look into it and get their questions answered. Spooner said he would do so and mentioned talking to Compton.
The matter was tabled.
