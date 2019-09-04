So much for superstitions.
For the thirteenth time – combined - Paul Sotin and Suzanne Sotin won the Paul Bunyan Days titles as Loggers of the Year.
The husband-wife duo earned the titles Monday. The 2019 win marked the seventh time Paul has won the title while Suzanne is a six-time champion.
Appropriately enough perhaps, the couple complemented each other during this year’s competition. They claimed two first place finishes – in the canoe joust and the Jack & Jill crosscut – as teammates.
Suzanne also took first in the women’s axe throw, third in the women’s power saw and teamed-up with her niece, Maddie, for third in the women’s crosscut.
Paul won the men’s crosscut with Caylen Wemhoff then teamed-up with his son, Scott, for a second-place finish in the adult-teen crosscut. He also claimed third in the pole climb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.