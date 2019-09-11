The Hiway 95 Choir will celebrate its 30th anniversary in Plummer this year.
Members of the group encourage anyone who has been in the choir in the past to join again for this year’s event as part of the celebration. New members are always welcome.
“If anyone has pictures or videos of past cantatas please get them to me danandjan10@gmail.com,” Jan Mitchell, who organizes the annual concert, said. “We will be performing parts of two cantatas that we’ve done in the past.”
Practice starts October 6 at 3 p.m. at the Plummer Bible Church. Plans call for one performance on Sunday December 15.
