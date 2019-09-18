Enrollment, accounting and fire safety drills were the top topics for St. Maries school trustees Sept. 16.
The trustees met for their monthly meeting to conduct routine business and hear reports from school administrators. The meeting was the first since the start of the school year, and was also the first meeting attended by interim trustee Jody Terrell. Board Chair Jody Hendrickx did not attend due to prior commitments, and Trustee Sandy Kennelly conducted the meeting in his absence.
• The school board received an early draft of its annual audit from Moscow accounting firm Hayden Ross PLLC. A representative from the company said that the district had no outstanding issues in its accounts and practices, and had operated well within its means for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
Trustees were unable to approve the audit report, however. The representative said that the final report had been delayed due to circumstances outside their control, and the document presented was only a draft. Action on the item was therefore tabled until October.
• Enrollment in St. Maries schools increased significantly in the 2019-2020 school year, with both the St. Maries Middle School and St. Maries High School reporting large incoming classes. The middle school increased its enrollment by 24 students, while the high school saw another 26 join their roster. The district overall gained 45 students for a total of 974 students in all grade levels.
Superintendent Alica Holthaus told trustees that two schools – UpRiver Elementary and Heyburn Elementary – had seen a decrease in enrollment of eleven and eight students, respectively. The decreases were attributed to large classes graduating out of each building.
The large influx of students prompted administrators to consider closing open enrollment at the middle school. Principal Jeff Anderson told trustees that at least nine classes in the school contained more than 30 students, preventing the district from taking on more students effectively. Ms. Holthaus said she would likely recommend closing open enrollment next summer.
“We all have a limit with what we can do, and we want to do the best that we can with patrons’ students and not balloon our classes and programs,” she said.
• Trustees also discussed the results of a recent fire drill at the St. Maries High School. The drill took place September 5 during the first week of school and involved members of the St. Maries Fire Protection District, Benewah County Sheriff’s Office and St. Maries ambulance.
Ms. Holthaus said the drill was kept secret from students until the morning it took place in order to test their preparedness in a real-world scenario. Specifically, she said they intended to test access to the upper high school building when congested with parked cars. Trustee Mark Reynolds said Fire Chief Larry Naccarato had echoed district concerns about the access road, which is narrow and difficult to access when other vehicles are present.
“One of the concerns has always been the upper parking lot,” Ms. Holthaus said. “Whether they can get trucks or ambulances in, whether they can get hoses to all the parts of the building.”
Despite this, trustees said the drill went well, with no significant issues from students or staff. Ms. Holthaus thanked emergency services for taking part in the drill, and said that more drills will likely be conducted in other district buildings in the next few months.
“I’m so thankful that our fire, ambulance and police are all working so well together to test our systems,” she said. “There’s no way to be fully, one hundred percent prepared, but we’re going to be much better every time we do one of these drills.”
