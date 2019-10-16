SM district adopts plan for bus purchases

A new plan will see new school buses and more state money for the St. Maries school district.
St. Maries schools will purchase four new buses this year as part of a new plan to modernize the district’s aging fleet. The proposal, approved unanimously by trustees Oct. 15, would increase district transportation budget by $24,000 this year to lease four new buses by the end of this year. Revenue gained from the move would cover costs and add money to the district’s budget in years to come.
Danette Cordell, the district’s financial officer, explained that the state provides funding for schools each year to reimburse depreciation. The state reimburses districts 85% of the depreciated value each year, which decreases annually as the bus ages over the next twelve years.
As of this year, the St. Maries district receives $32,989 in depreciation funds for its fleet. However, as the current bus fleet continues to age, each bus returns less funding, eventually generating no reimbursements.
Out of the district’s 24-bus fleet, only six qualify for depreciation funds. The remaining buses are between 12 and 30 years old, and receive no funds from the state.
“With our aging fleet, we have more costs, and it does affect our revenue source,” Mrs. Cordell said. “The funding for transportation is its own animal, and not part of the rest of the funding for schools. It’s based on prior-use expenditures, and part of that is the depreciation schedule.”
The large number of older buses in the district is due in part to the district’s bus purchasing schedule, which sets aside funds to fully purchase a new bus every two years. At that time, old buses are sold at auction, and the proceeds are put into transportation funding. The lower rate of replacement leads to a more old buses in the fleet, which may not receive depreciation funds from the state.
“Right now we’re purchasing a bus every other year, and doing that is not going to get us back up to where we need to be,” Mrs. Cordell said. “We need to get back into the cycle of getting a new bus every single year.”
To address the issue, the district proposed a one-time increase in funding for the purchase of buses by $24,000 this year, raising the total bus funding to approximately $81,000 per year. Then, rather than fully purchasing one bus, the district would lease four new buses this year.
Superintendent Alica Holthaus said the proposal is not a new idea, as many school districts in the state of Idaho follow the same plan to maintain their own fleets.
“We worked really closely with the transportation director at the State Department of Education, and with other districts in our area, to make sure that we were doing everything correctly,” she said. “We’re getting good guidance on this issue.”
Mrs. Cordell said the proposal would see immediate benefits in the next fiscal year, as the newer buses would receive more reimbursement from the state’s depreciation fund.
“We would go from almost $33,000 of depreciation reimbursement to $84,000 – an increase of $51,080 of revenue that we would get next year that would help fund that financing,” Mrs. Cordell said.
The increase in revenue from the fund would then allow the district to fund more frequent bus purchases each year, which would themselves receive funds from the state in the next year. Older buses would them be regularly auctioned to the public, removing them from service as newer models arrived.
Modernizing the bus fleet would also help the district cope with maintenance costs, according to Diana Howarth-Cederquist, the district’s transportation director. Currently, the district maintains many of its older buses at cost; newer buses would fall under factory warranties, which would cover the cost of most repairs.
Trustees unanimously approved the one-time expenditure for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, and directed the purchase of new buses be put out for bid. The district will receive the bids and purchase the new vehicles by the end of the fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.