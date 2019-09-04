Here are the winners of the various Paul Bunyan Days events, listed in order of finish.
Logging Events
Men’s Power Saw: Devin Vint, Cody Crane, Jack Crane. Women’s Power Saw: Tami Holdahl, Kriston Meachan, Suzanne Sotin. Men’s Crosscut: Paul Sotin & Caylen Wemhoff; Dominic Reid & Douglas Reid; Cody Crane & Dustin Herzog.
Women’s Crosscut: Kristin Meachan & Elizabeth Lyle; Morgan Suchoski & Bethan Suchoski; Suzanne & Maddie Sotin.
Teen Crosscut: Carter Moore & Scott Sotin. Adult/Teen Crosscut: Devin Vint & Carter Moore; Paul Sotin & Scott Sotin; Caylen Wemhoff & Gavin Wemhoff.
Men’s Axe Throw: Joe Palladino, Caylen Wemhoff, Cody Crane.
Women’s Axe Throw: Suzanne Sotin, Courtney Hurt, Toni Eells.
Men’s Choker Setting: Jessie Suchoski, Dominic Reid, Caylen Wemhoff.
Women’s Choker Setting: Morgan Suchoski, Elizabeth Lyle, Kristen Meachan.
Pole Climb: Nolan Meece, Jessie Suchoski, Paul Sotin. Jack & Jill: Paul & Suzanne Sotin; Cody Crane & Hannah Herzog; Devin Vint & Maggie Nelson.
Adult Pool Events
Tightrope: James Morton, Derek Barden, Josh Richmond.
Canoe Joust: Suzanne Sotin & Paul Sotin; Jim Crowley & Brett Morton; Brandon Hopkins & Mark Collins. Log Birling: Derek Barden, Danny Martin, Brandon Hopkins.
Teen Pool Events
Tightrope: Gavin Wemhoff, Kody Tefft, Landon Warren.
Canoe Joust: Dillon Holder & Landon Warren; Kody Tefft & Landon Tweedy; Tyde Howard & Trent Haynes.
Log Birling: Kody Tefft, Landon Warren, Dillon Holder.
Kids Pool Events
6-7 Tube Race: Stella Gilligan, Cheyanna Hossfeld Nelson, Mack Renner.
8-9 Tube Race: Missy Miner, Dalton Swisher, Zach Thomson.
10-12 Tube Race: Justin Howard, William Adams, Riley Guy.
Captain/Kid Raft Race: Zack Sotin & Paul Sotin; Riley Guy & Natasha Harris; Charles Cloos & Kenneth Cloos.
Tug of War
First Place Team: Israel Swanitzer, Matthew Barnett, Galen Barnett, Nathan Robertson, Daniel Smith, Adam Engell, Josh Young, Samuel Young, Arielle Young.
Second Place Team: Wesley Preyer, Josh Szilasi, Kyrstin Szilasi, Ryan Vannatter, Tristin Ayers, Sierra Vannatter, Ralph Moore, Steven Wetzel, Gabby Clark, Kyle Jestila.
Third Place Team: Beave Sleeve, Brad Hebert, Preston Boyd, Joe Palladino, Axston Allen, Josiah McHenry, R.J. Offerman, Robin Schauni.
PBD Parade
Overall Winner: Barks & Bubbles.
Cars: David Lewis, Bert Galloway, David Lewis.
Political: Dan Foreman, Sen. David Nelson, Rep. Bill Goesling.
Marching: Blazen Divaz, American Legion Color Guard, St. Maries Cheerleaders.
Kids Under 12: Stick It Gymnastics, Win 1 Basketball, Lumberjack Youth Football.
Clubs & Organizations: Johnny’s Bar, St. Maries Shrine Club, Search & Rescue.
Logging: Cleveland Trucking, Kenneth Becktel Logging, M & M Logging.
Horses: St. Joe Ranger District Pack String, Hailey & Makinlie Nagle, Warriors of Valor.
Commercial: Barks & Bubbles, Karissa’s Klubhouse, P1FCU.
Floats: Tekoa Slippery Gulch, Dr. Kelly Silva.
Miscellaneous: Dragon Snow, Idaho Department of Lands, Jamie Congry.
