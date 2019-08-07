City residents can expect to see several streets under construction soon throughout St. Maries.
The city obtained a grant for approximately $125,000 in emergency relief funds to pave several streets within the city. The bid was award to Coeur d’Alene Paving. The company began to mobilize for the project earlier this week.
“Residents can expect to see a lot of activity soon,” Mayor Tom Carver said. “We did this last year and it went really good.”
Mayor Carver said the city will be addressing various streets that have been identified as having rough sections. One street that is at the top of the list is a section of Jefferson Avenue.
“A lot of the problem areas we will be doing are anywhere from 100 to 200 feet in length,” Mayor Carver said.
It is expected to take Coeur d’Alene Paving approximately two weeks to complete the project.
“It should actually go a little bit faster than it did last year,” Mayor Carver said. “This year they have one machine that they will be using.”
The city will go down nine inches and grind up the material and then compact it and finish it off by resurfacing the top. The city’s match of 10 percent will be covered by in-kind work such as employee labor, prep work and signage.
Mayor Carver said he expects a good turnout once again and is excited the city was able to get the grant a second year in a row.
While construction to repave the streets will be underway, the city is still waiting on approval from USDA for a loan for the sewer project in connection with the bond project. This is the second time the project has been delayed. Earlier the project was delayed because the city was awaiting approval on paperwork by DEQ.
“We are hoping within the next week we will have the approval we need from USDA,” Mayor Carver said. “The loan for the water side of things is coming from DEQ and the loan for sewer is through USDA.”
The city passed two bonds in 2017: $1.355 million and $1.9 million to overhaul portions of the city’s water and sewer systems respectively.
“We have the contract in place with DG&S and are hopeful we will be able to start construction this fall,” Mayor Carver said.
He added work would likely begin along Center Street as the area is usually wetter in the spring after winter.
“If we do it now in the fall is will be dry,” Mayor Carver said. “We did have plans to start with Second Street but decided it is best to start with Center.”
In other business, a water leak has been fixed that was located along Main Avenue/ State 5 across from Cabin City Q. Because of its location along the highway, crews had to work to fix the leak on Sundays.
“It took us quite a while to get everything lined up so we could have the crew there on Sundays when traffic wasn’t so bad,” Mayor Carver said. “We spent a couple Sundays up there and now we have it all cleaned up and taken care of. The bad thing was is it was located along the highway.”
Also, Mayor Carver said algae blooms are what caused the city’s waste ponds to turn scummy the last couple of weeks. Questions had come into the Gazette Record if the presence of the scum was normal.
“It happens every summer, especially when it gets really hot,” Mayor Carver said.
However, chemicals have been applied to deter the growth and clean up the surface of the ponds, he added.
The council’s next regular meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
