The next city council meeting for St. Maries will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
It is important to note the meeting was moved from its regular slot at the Monday before is Memorial Day.
While the council will meet in person, members of the public will be required to call in to listen and participate in the meeting due to Covid-19 restrictions (no more than 10 people will be allowed in the meeting).
Information for calling in may be obtained by calling city hall at 208-245-2577 the week before the meeting.
