The Paperhouse has a new look and its owners and employees can't wait to show the public.
The local business will host an open house event in celebration of its grand re-opening. The celebration will include specials all day on Thursday February 6. Refreshments, provided by 208 Bakery and Espresso, will also be served from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.
Owner Devon Hammes said that the Paperhouse has been in business for 43 years and that she is a third generation owner. She said that each generation has done some sort of remodel on the store and she felt it was her time to contribute.
“A major remodel was needed,” Ms. Hammes said. “My dad created the kids place in the back, so I felt like it was my turn to update the store.”
The updates that Ms. Hammes mentioned are definitely not subtle.
Old carpeting has been pulled and replaced with hardwood flooring and display shelving for books has been moved so that they are visible right as a customer walks into the store. Also the check-out desk is no longer at the front but instead it is now located toward the center of the store.
Ms. Hammes said that remodeling the store will help create a new atmosphere, giving community members a new place to browse and hang out.
“Online shopping is a tough one to compete with, one thing websites lack though is having a place for people to go,” Ms. Hammes said. “I want this to be a place where people come and relax, read a book, that's one way we can compete with online retailers.”
Ms. Hammes said that they are not done quite yet with all of the updates they hope to complete around the Paperhouse.
“This is just the start, it's phase one,” Ms. Hammes said. “Over the course of the next year we plan to do some more touch ups. We want to give the business front an update but that will be something we tackle in spring or summer.”
Ms. Hammes said that she wanted to give a special thanks to Waylon Newton who built the check-out counter and Charlie Skinner who helped with the demolition phase of the remodel. She also said that she thanks Mr. Newton's wife and Paperhouse employee, Tracey Newton, for encouraging the remodel.
She also wanted to thank Timber Town Interiors, who she said was instrumental in making the remodel possible.
For more information contact the Paperhouse at 208-245-2064.
