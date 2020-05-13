The St. Joe River Road, which serves the trailhead for trail #191, sits at about 2,900 feet in elevation.
Turner Peak comes in at a staggering 5,768 feet some five miles later.
Some math would lead to the assumption that the path leading to this cliff-like mountain top won’t be all that easy.
But the views at the top – and along the way – are some of the most picturesque the St. Joe has to offer.
For a trail that ascends nearly 3,000 feet in elevation, Turner Peak trail does provide plenty of low-grade portions for rest between climbs.
The path leisurely works its way through a quaint, cedar forest near the river before turning uphill for one of more than a dozen climbs along the way to Turner Peak.
Lower elevations of Trail #191 are clear of snow, and have been for more than a month.
Higher portions could hold snow in shady areas, as nearby peaks received a fresh layer late last week.
Wildlife have moved more densley into the bottom mile of Trail #191, including some of the local elk population, which enjoy the convenience of a cut-out path as much as the trail's two-legged visitors.
Plenty of trees provide much-needed shade for the majority of Trail #191.
Distance from St. Maries: Approx. 50 miles
Directions: Take the St. Joe River Road east out of St. Maries to Avery. Continue through Avery past Packsaddle campground and continue past Skookum Creek Trail #193. Turner Peak Trail #191 is well-marked off the north side of the St. Joe River Road approximately one mile past Skookum Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.