A local logger sought permission to log timber owned by Benewah County, Monday.
Gil Fritsche, who owns Gil Fritsche Logging, told the county commissioners he is logging a parcel adjacent to county-owned property on Little Carpenter Creek. Timber on the county parcel, he said, is dying and should be salvaged.
“The property is full of bugs that are killing the white fir,” Mr. Fritsche told the commissioners.
He said it made sense for him to harvest the timber while he was logging the adjacent property.
The commissioners asked the value of the timber that would be salvaged because they are bound by state law to seek bids if it exceeds $50,000. In addition the county has to determine how it took ownership of the land because that could impact their decision.
They told Mr. Fritsche they would let him know after they researched the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.