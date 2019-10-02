The Benewah County Sheriff’s office has not found any trace of a boy declared missing in Plummer last month.
They also said that he is no longer missing, but has been declared a runaway.
According to Sheriff Dave Resser, Isaac Turner, a 16-year-old male living in Plummer, was last seen Aug. 28 in that city. He was declared missing by the head of household, and was suspected to have either gone to Coeur d’Alene or Montana.
The sheriff said that this was not the first time the boy had disappeared from caretakers.
“The responding party advised they were a foster home, and the boy had just gotten his ankle monitor off,” Sheriff Resser said.
At this time, deputies have classified Mr. Turner’s disappearance as a runaway, rather than a missing person’s case. Sheriff Resser said they have not found any indication of his whereabouts or destination.
Mr. Turner is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, call the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office at 208-245-2555.
