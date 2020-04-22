District 5 Representative Bill Goesling will not run for reelection this year.
Mr. Goesling cited a desire to spend more time with his family.
“I just turned 79. And I’ve got a granddaughter and she is growing up and I’m not able to see her because I am always gone,” he said.
The hours of the job are demanding. Mr. Goesling said he often worked 12 to 16 hours per day and spent weekends commuting around the expansive district and to Boise.
He also cited his age and said he does not want something unforeseen impacting his ability to be in office.
“I don’t want to start something and leave it prematurely,” he said.
Mr. Goesling said he will miss the work and the people he met while doing it.
“It was a difficult decision to make because I’ve met some phenomenal people,” he said.
Working as a representative in a district that covers areas as politically diverse as Moscow and St. Maries meant it was not always possible to satisfy those people.
“You are trying to meet the needs of a university town and trying to meet the needs of a smaller town like St. Maries. It is a difficult line,” he said.
When making decisions, Mr. Goesling, like many of his fellow legislators, relies on the three C’s.
“The 3 c’s – is it constitutionally liable, does it meet the needs of the constituents, can I live with that decision,” he said. “There is a state seal on the ground floor of the capital and every morning I would go and stand before it to remind myself who I am working for.”
Being a Representative for District 5 means not always being able to satisfy your constituents.
“It is challenging because you have a strong Democratic group in Moscow and a strong Republican group in Benewah and you are going to have groups that are going to not be satisfied,” Mr. Goesling, a Republican, said.
Political polarization over the past few years has only added to the difficulty of the job.
“These past few years it’s become more personal. The level of animosity has really increased not only in politics but in daily life,” he said.
He said that behavior he sees with regard to the stay-at-home order is particularly concerning.
“It is really disturbing with what is happening with the virus, people saying it is unconstitutional –and there are people who disagree. It is a challenge for all of us. I am sure the governor is not doing things to try and take over the state. I am sure he is trying to prevent a health crisis,” he said.
Mr. Goesling posited that part of the issue may be a challenge of properly informing people.
Mr. Goesling often replies to the concerns of constituents with personal responses as opposed to newsletters he said.
“I go email for email responding to individuals instead of just doing a blast and hoping I reached everybody,” he said.
Mr. Goesling empathized with rural constituents frustrated by feeling left out of the decision making process in Boise.
“One of frustrating thing I found was a lot of decisions were being made with urban needs in mind as opposed to rural,” he said.
He cautioned that whoever replaces him should remember that favoring one group of needs over the other will not work.
“I have some real concerns for the people that have announced their candidacies that they will quickly be outside of their flow,” he said. “You have to remember that your constituency is not any better than their constituency and you have to find common ground.”
Mr. Goesling said that sometimes meeting the needs of your constituents means not towing the party line.
“A couple of times I had to step back from the Republican Party and do what my constituents needed rather than the party,” he said.
Picking a candidate with an open mind who is willing to work with both sides will be important Mr. Goesling said.
“You have to go down there with an open mind. You can’t just go down and yell and scream. You are not going to get anything accomplished. When you go to the floor you have to get 51 percent of the votes,” he said.
Working with fellow legislators, Mr. Goesling was able to implement legislation that will increase pay and make border communities a more competitive option for long-term teachers. He also worked to simplify school enrollment for active duty families.
“There was a lot of good improvement in education,” he said.
Mr. Goesling said that leaving public office will not mean leaving public service.
“I think I’ve retired four or five times now. I don’t think you can walk away from it. You continue contributing,” he said.
He will continue to focus on improving education and supporting veterans.
He does not plan on running for another office.
“Once you make a decision. You close that door, it always opens another door ... I will step up and help out where I can. I don’t think you turn the faucet off and say I am going to sit here and not do anything,” Mr. Goesling said.
