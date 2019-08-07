Trail #501 sits between a pair of local-favorite paths above Avery on Moon Pass.
Telichpah Trail #196 to the south and Trail #189 to the north are connected by White Woman Trail #501, which completes one the area’s most breathtaking backcountry loops.
White Woman Trail peaks at approximately 5,200 feet on its north side. The south side follows Telichpah Creek through gently-sloping meadows for roughly a mile before climbing nearly one thousand feet toward the intersection with Trail # 189.
Due to the lack of big timber along the majority of White Woman Trail, the path generally clears of snow early in the year.
Elevation changes frequent Trail #501, and the majority of users to the trail are motorcyclists. With the climbs and drops come changes to scenery as well. Boggy areas can be found in the lower portions of Trail #501, while lodge poles dominate the higher-elevated ridges.
White Woman Trail comes in at just under two miles, making the loop approximately seven miles in total.
