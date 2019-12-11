The annual Toys for Tots program is in full swing in Benewah County.
Families who wish to request toys for the children (12 years old and younger) should do so by Friday, Dec. 13. Forms may be found at St. Maries City Hall, Plummer City Hall, the auditor’s office at the Benewah County Courthouse and the driver’s license office anytime between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
This year’s effort is being headed up by the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Laci St. John.
Mrs. St. John said toy drop boxes are located at the following businesses: 208 Bakery, Shift and Grind, Country Fair, Jack’s Pharmacy, Harvest Foods, Dollar Depot, Banner Bank and Main Street Bistro in St. Maries. Drop boxes are also located at the Fernwood Mercantile and Drifter’s in Emida. In Plummer, a toy drop box may be found at city hall.
Toy donations can be made through Sunday, Dec. 15. Bins will be picked up on Dec. 16. Money donations are also welcome if you prefer to let the volunteers do the shopping. Simply drop off a check or cash at the auditor’s office at Benewah County Courthouse or with Undersheriff Tony Eells or Mrs. St. John.
“This is one way all of us can give back to St. Maries. It’s so important to give back and this is a great way to build up today’s youth. Through Toys for Tots, we can instill joy and hope for those who may need it most,” Mrs. St. John said.
Mrs. St. John added the joy and excitement a child receives from a gift at Christmas time is precious.
“Every child deserves that moment and its joy,” she said.
For questions, call 208-245-3212, 208-245-2555 or 208-691-0781.
