The Coeur d’Alene Tribe received a $2,019,213 grant from the Department of Justice to improve public safety and support youth programs on the reservation.
The grant was one of several announced by the federal agency last week. In total, the federal government awarded $273.4 million to 149 tribes across the country.
“Violent crime and domestic abuse in American Indian and Alaska Native communities remain at unacceptably high levels, and they demand a response that is both clear and comprehensive,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “We will continue to work closely with our tribal partners to guarantee they have the resources they need to curb violence and bring healing to the victims most profoundly affected by it.”
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, also located in Idaho, received $2,278,781.
The tribes will use these funds to enhance law enforcement, combat domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sex trafficking, bolster justice systems, prevent and control juvenile delinquency according to a press release.
