Avista customers in St. Maries and the surrounding area lost power, April 10.
According to Avista Communications Manager David Vowels, the Friday morning outage impacted approximately 1,961 customers and was likely caused by a bird.
“It looks like the culprit was a bird’s nest,” Mr. Vowels said.
Public Works Director Mark Reynolds witnessed the outage while out in the field.
“I was working at the Cormana Building and I heard it, just the arc probably three or four times, and then I looked in that direction and then I saw it. It was just like a bolt of lightning over towards the Aqua Park area,” Mr. Reynolds said.
Mr. Vowels said that outages caused by animals contacting wires are fairly typical and that the company does what it can to prevent them.
“Through proactive efforts, such as the implementation of animal guards and other techniques, Avista strives to maintain reliability and minimize the opportunity for an animal-related outage,” Mr. Vowels said.
The outage, reported approximately 9:00 a.m. was restored by 10:17 a.m. Text alerts sent by Avista had estimated power would be out until after noon.
