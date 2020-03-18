The UpRiver Saddle Club plans to make a comeback and is in need of new members to take the reins.
After a brief hiatus in 2019, club leaders plan to recruit new members into their ranks. The club plans to have a meeting for new and returning members on March 22 at Main Street Bistro at 4 p.m.
Long-time member and former club president Kenny Moore said that he hopes to see some new faces at the meeting. He said that the club has been around since 1961 and he wants to make sure that the tradition of horse competitions and showing is continued to be passed down to future generations.
“It’s one of the greatest family sports that you can raise your kids in, that’s how we were raised and it was passed on and just kept going,” Mr. Moore said. “There’s been a lot of work put in over the years and we would hate to see it fail.”
Mr. Moore said that the club will accept new members from the surrounding area. He said that past members have even come from as far away as Bovill to compete in competitions.
He said that they need people who are enthusiastic about horse competitions.
“All we need is people who want to do it,” Mr. Moore said. “I’ve been a member forever and lots of us have been, we need a new generation to step up and join.”
Mr. Moore said that the saddle club’s facility is located on land that is leased from the state. He said that if activities on the property ceases, they will have to tear down the facility and return the land to its original state.
“It’s a nice facility,” Mr. Moore said. “We would like to see someone use it. I’d rather see that than have to go tear it down.”
He said that they hope to have 12 to 15 new members join before the summer. Mr. Moore said that would allow the club to host competitions at the saddle club grounds.
Those who are interested in joining would have to pay a $10 membership fee per person or $20 for a family.
Membership fees can be sent to P.O. Box 164 in Santa ID, 83866. Those who submit membership fees must include their name, birth date and email address.
