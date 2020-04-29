The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program was recently approved, and local businesses suffering from coronavirus fallout may need to act quickly to get a loan.
The PPP is a relief program that targets businesses with fewer than 500 employees. President Trump signed a $310 billion bill April 24. $250 billion of the bill will be used for PPP loans, and those funds, much like the first round, are expected to go fast.
More than 1.6 million businesses were approved for the first round of forgivable loans. Idaho businesses accounted for more than 13,000 of the approved loans.
The PPP loans were created to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their employees on the payroll.
The Small Business Association (SBA) will forgive the loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money has to be used for payroll, rent, mortgage interests or utilities.
Loan forgiveness will be reduced if the number of full-time employees declines or if salaries and wages decrease.
Small business around the nation missed the cut in the first round of PPP loans. Local business owner Bryan Chase said that he missed out on the first round of funding for his businesses, Country Fair and Timber Country, but he hopes to have better luck with this round.
“We didn’t make the cut on the first round,” Mr. Chase. “Our banker told us that they expect to know by Thursday (April 30) if we will make the cut.”
“We had to layoff most of our staff to protect them, though we are wanting to stay open,” Mr. Chase said. “This loan will give working people more options.”
Mr. Chase said that though his businesses are still operating under limited hours, he would like to get the loan in order to bring back a majority of his not at-risk staff.
“I like how the loan encourages you to bring back employees right away,” Mr. Chase said. “I just really hope they factor in smaller businesses this time around.”
Multiple types of employers are able to apply for the PPP loans. Self-employed persons, independent contractors, sole proprietors, non-profit, veterans and tribal organizations can also apply for the loans.
Businesses that want to apply for this round of the PPP loans can visit the SBA website to apply.
For more information visit https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.