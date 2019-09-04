Mayors can do anything, right?
According to 10 year old Enola Turner, St. Maries Mayor Tom Carver sure can.
Enola approached Mayor Carver last December at the Tree of Memories right when the mayor was about to start performing a few songs on his guitar, and much to the mayor’s surprise, Ms. Turner had a request for him.
“She approached me and asked, ‘are you the mayor,’” Mayor Carver said, “she took off like a bolt of lighting after I said yes and came back with a note.”
The note Ms. Turner brought back to the mayor read: “Please put the swings back at Vic Camm, Mayors can do anything.” - Enola
Mr. Carver was delighted by the young girl's determination, and the moment stuck with him.
Mayor Carver said he kept the note in his office and he eventually sought the help of city council members, the city of St. Maries and the public to put the swings back at Vic Camm park.
“He even showed the note to council members,” Donna Spier, Enola's grandmother said.
Enola was delighted the swing had been returned to the park.
“A lot of people like swinging and there had only been one swing,” Enola said. “My sisters and I got tired of waiting for our turn. The park (Vic Camm) has better equipment and I also really like the merry-go-round.”
She said she enjoys going to Vic Camm Park over Central Park with her sisters Katrina and Ayana and sees the swing set at the park as one of the main attractions.
Mayor Carver said the swing at Vic Camm Park had originally been taken down by the city because it was made out of wood and had begun to rot. Combined efforts were made to not only replace the swing, but to make it better.
Mayor Carver cited both Tom and Ed Spooner for helping to paint the swing, and the city for helping with laying a new concrete foundation for the swing and putting down wood chips to make the area around the swing safer. All efforts that wouldn’t have been brought to life without the persuasion of Enola.
“Kids do have a voice in a local government,” Mayor Carver said. “I wish they would speak up more. It was very admirable that she stepped forward.”
