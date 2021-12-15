A man was sentenced last week for his involvement in a drunk driving accident in March that resulted in the death of Anthony J. Mckuin.
Cody R. Wear, 26, St. Maries, pleaded guilty in court to one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and one count of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident after reaching a plea agreement with the court. Wear had previously pleaded not guilty.
Judge Scott Wayman imposed a five year prison sentence for the felony vehicular manslaughter but suspended the prison time for three years probation and a 90 day jail sentence.
Wear was also ordered to pay $6,225.31 in restitution.
For the misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident, Wear was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 90 suspended. He was also put on unsupervised probation and must pay a $1,000 court fine.
Judge Wayman also did not revoke Wear’s drivers license but instead ordered that during his probation that he be only able to operate vehicles that are equipped with ignition interlocking devices.
According to previous court documents, at approximately 8:56 p.m., Saturday March 13, the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a single vehicle accident which involved a side-by-side on the St. Joe River Road near milepost 3.
Deputy Colton Wynn responded to the scene and identified two females, Jazmen Armas and Kendell Erickson, perfoming CPR on a male who Deputy Wynn recognized to be Anthony Mckuin.
Wear was detained at his home at approximately 10 p.m. after bystanders reported he was at the scene of the accident and had left on foot. According to previous court documents, Wear received three breathalyzer samples at 11:30 p.m.. that resulted in a BAC between .108 and .106.
The sentencing was emotional for the Mckuin family who had a chance to testify before the judge about the loss of their son.
Tony Mckuin, the victim’s father, testified that he knew the incident wasn’t done on purpose but was upset that Wear left his friend behind.
“I want Mr. Wear to know, Anthony was his friend and I understand what happened was an accident,” Mckuin said. “But what happened at the time of the accident, I am angry, nobody leaves their friend like that.”
Wear expressed remorse for the accident and his decision to leave the scene.
“I know there are not enough apologies in the world to make things change,” Wear said. “I would like to apologize for leaving the scene of the accident – there is no excuse for that.”
Wear will start his 90 days in jail December 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.