A local woman has written a book about her experiences as a long-haul truck driver plans two book-signings in the area.
Kathy Wolter recently published “Changing Careers to Shifting Gears’ and will be at The Paperhouse Thursday and at Drifter’s Café in Emida Friday to meet with readers and sign copies of her book.
The book details her transition from housewife to small business owners and long-haul truck driver.
“Kathy writes about her journey transitioning from what she calls a traditional family lifestyle to becoming a professional team truck driver with her husband Jeff.”
She will be at The Paperhouse on Main in St. Maries from 3 to 5 p.m. and at Drifter’s Café from 5 to 7 p.m.
